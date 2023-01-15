(Bloomberg) --

Switzerland has started working on a reform to allow some countries to export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, after international criticism of its restrictive arms export law, according to newspaper NZZ am Sonntag.

Liberal, centrist and far-right politicians are working on a compromise in the upper house of parliament, which would allow for “a certain group of democratic states with their own export controls” passing on Swiss ammunition without having to consult Bern, the paper reported Sunday.

It’s Switzerland’s first substantial move to soften the restrictive law shaped by its longstanding tradition of neutrality. The country has faced criticism from Germany and Spain over blocking ammunition shipments to Ukraine.

A compromise in the parliament’s upper house could be reached as soon as early February, according to the paper. Still, it would take longer for the first shipment to be cleared because the bill would also face further scrutiny in the lower house, where it could be blocked by left-wing parties.

