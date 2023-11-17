(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland may postpone raising the minimum tax rate on multinationals to 15%, amid widespread delays in implementing a global deal on the issue.

Almost 140 countries have agreed on a global minimum tax in talks brokered by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Swiss citizens in June backed the deal in a national vote, with the levy scheduled to come into force Jan. 1.

A spokesperson for Switzerland’s tax agency told Bloomberg that it’s uncertain when the new tax will be introduced and that the date depends on when other countries launch it. The finance ministry said in an email that the government will communicate its stance in coming weeks.

Switzerland won’t be first mover on the global minumum tax, Peter Schwarz, policy specialist for the Swiss tax agency told Bloomberg Law in an interview earlier this month.

The government’s decision “will be based on the behavior of other countries, especially European countries,” he said.

