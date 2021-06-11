(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland plans to reopen its borders for overseas visitors who have received a Covid-19 vaccine on June 28, joining other European countries easing entry rules imposed during the pandemic.

Along with European Union countries, Switzerland has restricted travel from outside of Europe’s Schengen area as a result of the pandemic.

With its vaccine drive accelerating and Covid-19 infections falling, the government said it wants to prepare for the upcoming vacation season.

The move, which would readmit visitors from the U.S. and other countries, is the latest relaxation of restrictions across Europe. Last month, EU governments agreed to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists and visitors from countries deemed safe, paving the way for the resumption of hassle-free trans-Atlantic flights.

Some member states, such as Italy, Greece, and Spain, have begun to allow visitors from some third countries, generally requiring they can show they’ve tested negative for the virus or received a vaccination.

The Swiss government also plans to ease social-distancing rules. It has proposed reopening discotheques and allowing larger groups of people at restaurants and sporting facilities.

A final decision on reopening travel will be taken on June 23.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.