(Bloomberg) --

Switzerland said it will enforce the latest sanctions announced by the European Union against Russia and ensure that its banks cut any contact with targeted Russian individuals and institutions.

“Financial intermediaries in Switzerland are now prohibited from entering into new business relationships” with the latest list of 363 people and four companies announced by the EU, the government said in a statement on Friday. “At the same time, financial intermediaries are obliged to immediately report existing business relationships with these individuals, companies and organisations,” the government said.

Top Swiss ministers on Friday sought to reiterate that the country, whose banks have long attracted Russian wealth, are taking a tough line on the Russian elite, even if Switzerland itself is not issuing sanctions. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin told reporters that the punitive measures being enforced “are very tough and constraining.”

Parmelin said that while he understood people might be frustrated and want the country to do more, the Swiss policy of neutrality and diplomacy is one that is decades-old and “respected and understood” in the EU.

Switzerland has begun to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but plans to keep a skeleton staff of 6 or 7 officials, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis also said at the briefing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.