(Bloomberg) -- Some 30 percent of all euros in circulation -- approximately 350 billion euros ($412 billion) -- were held outside the 19-nation currency bloc at the end of last year, the European Central Bank said on Monday. Switzerland accounted for the bulk of shipments to western European countries, while banknote wholesalers’ exports to eastern Europe mostly went to Russia, where euro bills are seen primarily as a store of value. The 100-euro note is the preferred denomination on the international market and has overtaken the 500-euro bill, which is set to be phased out.

To contact the reporter on this story: Piotr Skolimowski in Frankfurt at pskolimowski@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Jana Randow, Fergal O'Brien

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.