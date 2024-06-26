Jun 26, 2024
Switzerland’s Berset Elected Head of the Council of Europe
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s Alain Berset was elected secretary general of the Council of Europe, a 46-member group that promotes democracy and human rights.
The former Swiss president defeated Indrek Saar of Estonia and Didier Reynders of Belgium to get the role.
Ukraine will be his first priority, particularly mechanisms to compensate it for the damage it had suffered, he said after his election, the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper reported.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
