(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government sees next year’s inflation within the central bank’s target range, the latest evidence supporting a likely hold from policymakers this week.

Consumer prices will grow at an annual 1.9% in 2024, in line with the previous forecast, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Wednesday. The agency, also known as SECO, is responsible for drawing up the government’s predictions. In 2025, the inflation rate will drop to 1.1%, it said.

“While current business surveys point to easing price pressure thanks to lower purchasing prices and full inventories,” SECO warned that rising electricity prices, tax adjustments, rent increases and the abolishment of industrial levies “are likely to have an inflationary effect.”

The Swiss National Bank will announce its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday and is widely expected to hold borrowing costs steady. It may also reduce its inflation forecast.

Given that the franc last week rallied to its highest level since the SNB gave up its cap on the currency and that consumer-price growth unexpectedly slowed in November, economists are convinced that no further tightening is necessary.

Still, SECO didn’t alude to the strenghth in the currency and observed that “in view of relatively high core inflation, there is still a risk that a tighter international monetary policy will be necessary” down the line.

The forecasts also show that the economy will expand 1.3% this year, 1.1% next and 1.7% in 2025.

“The economic risks are considerable,” SECO said. In addition to geopolitical and energy-market threats, it highlighted “developments in Germany and China also pose risks for the international economy and thus for Swiss foreign trade.”

