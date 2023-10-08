(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland has become home to one-fifth of the Russian spies operating in Europe as other countries expel diplomats, NZZ newspaper reported, citing an intelligence report.

European governments have kicked out hundreds of Russian diplomats alleged to be working as spies since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Yet Switzerland is now home to some 80 Russian agents, a senior official with the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (NDB) told members of the National Council’s Foreign Policy Commission in September, NZZ reported.

While Swiss cities such as Geneva and Bern have always attracted intelligence activities, the issue of Russian diplomats operating as spies in Switzerland has now become a more heightened topic of debate among Swiss politicians.

“These foreign agents represent a threat to the internal and external security of Switzerland,” National Councilor and member of the Social Democratic Party Fabian Molina, told NZZ.

Asset Freeze

Long known for its stance of neutrality, Switzerland has broken with tradition by mirroring most European Union sanctions against Russia and some related individuals since the beginning of the war. It said last year it had frozen about 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.2 billion) worth of Russian assets.

That crackdown hasn’t extended to diplomats, who continue to enjoy immunity.

“The Federal Council does not impose any sanctions in the form of expelling diplomats,” a spokesperson for the Swiss Foreign Affairs Department told NZZ, adding that communication channels with Russia must be maintained.

“When Switzerland expels diplomats, it does so for reasons of internal security and these cases are not communicated publicly,” the spokesperson told the newspaper.

