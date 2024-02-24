(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland hopes to establish talks for peace in Ukraine by the summer, Defense Minister Viola Amherd said in an interview with newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

The nation, which has historically remained neutral in European conflicts, is seeking to bring countries to the table to help end the war, although it’s struggled in those efforts so far. Saturday marks two years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Amherd and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis want a conference that holds real promise for peace, she said, adding “that does not mean it will reach its goal with the first step,” NZZ reported.

Russia will most likely not participate in the first round of discussions, according to Amherd. Switzerland plans to create “a very broad alliance consisting of BRICS states, countries from the Arab world, and from the Global South,” she added, referring to nations that include Brazil, India, China and South Africa.

Cassis also tried to rally support for a “high-level conference” focused on Ukraine while at the United Nations in New York on Friday, Le Temps reported.

“There are about a dozen peace proposals drawn up by different countries, including China, some of which are public, some of which are secret,” the paper quoted him as saying. “We want to put them all on the table and find common denominators, and then gradually bring Russia and Ukraine on board.”

Cassis this month invited China to participate in a high-level peace conference and said he expected a response within a few days. That followed the fourth in a series of meetings at the national security adviser level that have focused on Ukraine’s efforts to build support for its so-called peace formula.

During his appearance at the UN General Assembly this week, Cassis noted that many African and Arab states were not in the assembly hall for his remarks, and questioned whether their absences indicated a lack of interest, according to Les Temps.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has highlighted the importance of China’s participation in the talks.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.