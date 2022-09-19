1h ago
Switzerland Signs Deal to Buy Lockheed Martin’s F-35A Jets
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland signed the procurement contract for Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 warplanes.
The planned purchase of the jets has been a long running saga in the country, with numerous objections. Opponents had sought to hold a national vote on the transaction.
Read more: Swiss Ballot on F-35 Purchase Won’t Happen Before Offer Ends
The aircraft will be delivered between 2027 and 2030 and will replace the current fleet of F/A-18 Hornets and F-5 Tigers, the government said in a statement today.
