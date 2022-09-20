(Bloomberg) -- In the course of just three months, Switzerland has almost halved its growth outlook for next year, while significantly increasing its inflation forecast.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs sees Swiss gross domestic product expanding 1.1% in 2023, down from its June forecast of 1.9%. At the same time, it expects consumer prices to rise by 2.3% next year -- almost 1 percentage point more than it predicted previously.

"The Swiss economy would be severely affected if there were to be serious gas or electricity shortages in Europe with large-scale production stoppages and a marked downturn," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Inflation in Switzerland has more than doubled since the start of the year and SECO expects it to come in at a three-decade-high of 3% for 2022. Swiss consumer-prices growth is considerably lower that in the surrounding euro area, where it hit 9.1% last month. Still, the new forecast is significantly above the Swiss National Bank’s comfort zone of at or below 2%. In its interest rate decision on Thursday, the central bank -- which already hiked by 50 basis points in June -- is expected to significantly raise borrowing costs again.

