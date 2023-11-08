(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is preparing to start talks on a new relationship with the European Union, more than two years after pulling the plug on previous negotiations.

The government will put together a negotiating mandate and will decide by the end of the year whether to adopt it, it said in a statement Wednesday. The decision follows months of exploratory work between Swiss and EU officials that covered contested issues such as the freedom of movement.

The EU wants a comprehensive treaty which underpins and plugs holes in the myriad of sectoral agreements currently in place. After Switzerland left negotiations about such an agreement in 2021, it now aims for a “package deal” incorporating different subjects.

Even if Switzerland finds a solution this time, any deal would still likely have to pass a national vote. Already, some groups, including unions and the right-wing People’s Party, are pushing back against any concessions that could erode Swiss wages or increase immigration.

According to the Switzerland, the following topics were part of the exploratory talks and are intended to be part of the package:

new agreements on electricity, food safety and health

participation in EU programs (in particular research funding program Horizon Europe)

financial regulation

single market participation, including the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons

state aid rules on air transport, land transport and electricity

Switzerland’s cohesion contributions to the EU

