Switzerland Takes Step to Allow Arms Re-Exports to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland took a crucial step toward allowing others to re-export armaments produced in the country to Ukraine.

The defense committee of the Swiss parliament’s lower house on Tuesday adopted a motion that would allow for the re-export of weapons to conflict zones under certain conditions. The initiative was accepted with 14 to 11 votes, it said on Tuesday.

The next step would be for the full parliament to decide.

Traditionally neutral Switzerland has faced criticism from Germany and Spain over blocking ammunition shipments to Ukraine.

