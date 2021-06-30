(Bloomberg) -- Swiss prosecutors opened a criminal probe to discover if any crimes were committed in the country that were part of an alleged bribery scam orchestrated by an ex-commodity trader in Geneva targeting Ecuadorean public officials

Federal prosecutors decided to start the investigation earlier this month after court documents in an existing U.S. criminal probe came to light, Swiss authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

An ex-employee of a Geneva oil trader admitted in April to paying more than $22 million in bribes to government officials in Ecuador to win business from state-owned oil company Petroecuador. The company said it “terminated its relationship” with business-development agents involved in the case before learning of the investigation because of compliance issues.

Swiss prosecutors did not name anyone or any company being targeted in their own investigation.

