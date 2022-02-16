(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland will scrap almost all pandemic-related restrictions, including a work-from-home recommendation and the need for Covid-documentation to enter the country, joining the wave of governments scaling back emergency measures.

The move comes after the omicron variant of the coronavirus had a less severe impact on the public-health sector than initially feared.

The country will still require masks in public transport and health-care facilities as well as a five-day isolation period for those who test positive through the end of March, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. After that, life will return to normal, it said.

The government will scrap the use of Covid certificates for entry to indoor venues like restaurants and cinemas and end restrictions on private gatherings as of Thursday. Switzerland will also no longer require any health documents for travelers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.