(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland is considering new measures to fight the pandemic, including closing indoor restaurants and fitness centers as well as mandating people to work from home, as it seeks to counter a surge in new infections.

The government will be discussing two options. One would limit entry to restaurants and museums and other public indoor venues to those who’ve been inoculated or have recovered from the virus. An additional negative test will have to be shown for discos and bars.

The other option would effectively be a partial lockdown, closing restaurants for indoor dining, gyms and discos. The potential for a wider lockdown was also discussed. The next decision will be made on Dec. 14.

The deliberations come as Switzerland, with a population of about 8.5 million, reported almost 70,000 new cases since it announced its latest efforts to curb the spread a week ago. Those measures took effect on Monday. A day later, the government called in the armed forces to assist hospitals with patient care, transport and vaccinations.

Switzerland’s neighboring countries Germany and Italy have also taken tougher stances on those who’ve refused to be vaccinated, while Austria is the first major country in Europe to make inoculations mandatory from February.

Both options under discussion would come with tightening other measures.

As of Dec. 6 anyone entering Switzerland is required to present a negative PCR test and undergo a second test four to seven days after arrival. Earlier this week, the government also expanded the use of masks and Covid certificates, and urged people to work from home.

