(Bloomberg) -- Austin is world renowned for its food trucks. But after a long day on your feet at SXSW, you probably just want to sit down for a good meal in the comfort of a dining room.

Those seats will be hard to come by when the 10-day, interactive festival for tech, media, music, etc., etc., starts Friday. This year, the festival will be primarily in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Last year, the hybrid virtual event still attracted more than 42,000 attendees in person. This year, organizers say they're expecting around 300,000 people to be there.

Even after SXSW is over, restaurant seats will continue to be prime real estate in the city, which is growing fast. Along with the supertalls that will soon be towering over the Austin skyline, the number of wealthy residents in the city is also climbing. That’s thanks in part to all the businesses that are busy expanding there from Apple Inc. to Samsung Electronics Co. The Texas capital is the US city with the fastest growing rate of new millionaires, according to a Henley and Partner’s wealth report.

To be clear, food trucks won’t stop being an essential part of Austin — and thank goodness. The mobile kitchens have been a hallmark of the Texas city for decades and new ventures continue to slide open their windows to hand over compostable plates and bowls of outrageously good food. From inspired Vietnamese-Filipino banh mi to Mexico City tacos, vegan brisket and latke-topped sliders, the creative options are seemingly unlimited.

But when you need to escape the food truck lines or recover from a long night at one of the city’s many, many bars, a restaurant seat is invaluable. Fighting for space in a food-savvy city like Austin gets tough. A pro tip: Many of the places highlighted below, which represent several of the city’s best dining rooms, are also open for lunch.

Here then are 10 of Austin’s top places to eat that don’t have the word “truck” in their names. They range from new destination spots like Maie Day, where blooming onions, crab claws and chicken-fried steak dominate the chophouse menu, to the seminal Uchi which has been popularizing unconventional sushi offerings since it opened 20 years ago.

Este

Just northeast of downtown Austin, chef-owner Fermín Nuñez focuses jointly on Mexico and seafood. From his raw bar, La Seafood Tower is adorned with clams, oysters red-chile marinated shrimp and lobster with drawn butter; it’s served, brilliantly, with tortillas, for $160. The seafood and shellfish selections also extends to fish tacos with masa-battered swordfish, and the popular grilled squid, cut into rings and served on chickpea sesame puree. Carnivores have the option of two different cuts of steak or a half roasted chicken. Cocktails go beyond the requisite margaritas and micheladas; the Del Mar-tini mixes navy strength gin and kombu.

Lucky Robot

Lucky Robot is instantly recognizable for its eclectic decor: faux flowers, Chinese lanterns and disco balls hang from the ceiling. There’s creatively plated, sustainably sourced sushi; Hiramasa Shrimp Battle features tempura shrimp topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo and serranos and lemongrass soy. Chef Jay Huang and his crew serve Tokyo-inspired small plates including karaage chicken, beef skewers and wagyu curry. Along with a fun list of cocktails are whisky flights and sake. It’s a snug setting ideal for a date night.

Maie Day

On the trendy stretch of South Congress Avenue, this new chophouse is surrounded by plenty of other restaurants plus high end shopping opportunities, dive bars and vintage stores. Chef Michael Fojtasek, who also runs Olamaie and Little Ola’s Biscuits, offers shareable appetizers like smoked fish dip served with their signature housemade Ritz crackers that have the flakiness of their namesake snack. For entrees, Maie Day serves up rich 16-oz. steaks and an oversized pork chop that’s too big for a plate. The restaurant also boasts a lively bar with funky cocktails including the To-Maie-To, Tomato, a potent mix of vodka and tomato water, and a tequila and balsamic infused shrub.

Hestia

At this handsome restaurant with leather booths inside a glass skyscraper, chef-owner Kevin Fink plays with fire. From a 20-foot-long hearth in the open kitchen, he and his team produce surprisingly refined dishes like a smoked crab tart that’s accented with yuzu and nori powder, and entrees such crispy-tender grilled maitake mushroom and a serious 12-oz. Texas ribeye with potato croissant and smoked cheese for $115. The wine list boasts a lot of red Burgundy, and a small, but well curated, selection of rose and orange bottles, too.

Sammie’s Italian

Sammie’s started life as a burger and fried chicken drive-through in the late ’30s. Now it’s an old-school Italian-American restaurant that evokes roughly the same era. In a dining room lined with old family photos, the menu highlights crowd-pleasing dishes like classics like meatballs with whipped ricotta, spaghetti with arrabbiata (the menu notes it “might be too spicy for the NY crowd”), and parmigiana platters from eggplant, to chicken and veal that start at $32. There’s a selection of house martinis and a wine list that prioritizes Italy and Europe.

Neighborhood Sushi

A back-door entrance leads to this minimalist-styled restaurant on South Congress. There are a handful of appetizers — chawanmushi with snow crab and a daily changing grilled fish collar with pickled wasabi, a terrific assembly of tempura, from asparagus to shrimp stuffed basil leaves — but sushi dominates the menu. Among the unique nigiri options are cuttlefish with honey miso and pickled shiitake, and scallops with brown butter soy and spicy potatoes, plus all the usual suspects as well as vegetarian options like grilled shishito nigiri. Among the rolls, try the fluke with crisp tempura yam and grilled cubanelle mayo.

1618 Asian Fusion

Nestled underneath an unassuming apartment complex, this casual spot draws crowds for creative Asian bites. Staying true to its Austin location, this restaurant hosts live music and attracts local celebrities from the city’s mayor Kirk Watson to Elon Musk. On the extensive menu, diners can find pan-Asian dishes like fried tofu with matcha dressing, beef rib pho and fried rice, served in half of a carved-out pineapple. The menu at Kevin Le and Lynn Tran’s spot is constantly getting switched up: new items might include eye catching ube panna cotta made with sweet purple yam and piled high with berries and whipped cream.

Canje

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, renowned as the pastry chef and partner for ERHG, the restaurant group that includes Emmer & Rye and Hestia, above, runs the show at Canje where the focus is his native Guyana, and the pleasures of Caribbean food and drinks as well. High-energy cocktails include frozen piña coladas with a splash of cold brew and an old fashioned anchored by board lard-washed rye. On his menu: smoked avocado escabeche, vibrantly spiced jerk chicken and oxtail beef patties.

Uchi

It’s now standard to see unconventional riffs on Japanese food served at sushi counters, but when Tyson Cole opened Uchi in 2003, it was highly unusual. The menu at the Austin dining room in a charming cottage on South Lamar Boulevard rotates daily but seminal dishes include the hot rock-cooked wagyu with ponzu, and rule-breaking maguro goat, a combo of silky bigeye tuna with goat cheese, and smoked yellowtail with yuca crisps and marcona almonds. Omakase options include a nine-course vegetarian selection and 10-course chef’s tasting. Drinks range from alcohol-free lime fire spritz to a delightful selection of sake and sparkling wine. If you can’t get into Uchi — and it’s a tough reservation — the group also operates Uchiko and Loro; the latter is walk ins-only.

Lutie’s

Within the swanky Commodore Perry estate is this film set of a dining room. Plants cascade from the ceiling and every surface is covered with a tropical print in the Ken Fulk-designed space. The menu, from Bradley Nicholson and his wife/pastry chef Susana Querejazu, feels like a garden party. There’s roasted lettuces with creamy avocado, an epic grand aioli platter replete with vegetable and garlicky dip and market-priced whole roasted black bass with mustard; strawberry soft serve with Texas olive oil tasted like summer.

