(Bloomberg) -- Sycamore Partners is considering selling Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars for about $1 billion just one month after acquiring the label from Altria Group Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In what would be an unusually fast turnaround, the consumer-focused private equity firm is working with an adviser to examine strategic options for the business, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Stag’s Leap is expected to attract interest from high-net worth family offices and other private equity firms, the people said. No final decision has been made and Sycamore could elect to keep the business.

Sycamore purchased Stag’s Leap as part of its acquisition of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates from Altria in a $1.2 billion deal that closed in October. Sycamore also acquired brands including Erath, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest and Patz & Hall as part of the deal.

A representative for Sycamore declined to comment. Representatives for Stag’s Leap didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sycamore, which raised $4.75 billion for its third buyout fund in 2018, has also owned stakes in apparel brand Ann Taylor and the department store Belk, according to its website.

