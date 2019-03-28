(Bloomberg) -- Flights from Sydney Airport were grounded on Friday after the control tower was evacuated due to smoke.

No planes will leave the airport and arrivals are being delayed, a spokeswoman for Air Services Australia said by telephone. Firefighters are on the scene and the cause of the smoke is still not clear.

Between 15 and 20 staff were evacuated from the control tower, she said, adding there would be significant impact on flights.

To contact the reporter on this story: Angus Whitley in Sydney at awhitley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Edward Johnson at ejohnson28@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.