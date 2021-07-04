(Bloomberg) -- Sydney Airport received a A$22.3 billion ($17 billion) takeover offer from a group including IFM Investors, in one of the boldest bets since the pandemic on a recovery of global travel.

The consortium offered A$8.25 a share, Sydney Airport said in a statement Monday. It said it’s assessing the proposal, which is 42% higher than Friday’s closing price.

Sydney Airport stock closed at A$5.81 last week, and was trading close to A$9 in late 2019, before Covid-19 devastated aviation.

Sydney Airport said it’s considering “whether the proposal is reflective of the underlying value of the airport given its long-term remaining concession and the expected short-term impact of the pandemic.”

