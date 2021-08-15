Travelers wait in a departure lounge as they prepare to board an aircraft operated by Qantas Airways Ltd. in a domestic terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. While losses at airlines globally from Covid-19 are set to surpass $174 billion by the end of 2021 -- wiping out half a decade of profits -- Qantas has become one of the most financially secure carriers anywhere in the world. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Sydney Airport rejected a sweetened takeover offer from a group of suitors that includes IFM Investors.
The offer was A$8.45 a share, up from the previous bid of A$8.25, the airport said in a statement Monday.
