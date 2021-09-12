(Bloomberg) -- Sydney Airport said it will open its books to a group of suitors after they sweetened their takeover offer to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion).

Bidders led by IFM Investors increased their offer to A$8.75 a share, the airport said in a statement Monday. The previous offer was A$8.45 for each share.

The airport said it plans to recommend shareholders accept the latest bid if, following due diligence, the consortium turns it into a binding offer and the conditions of the proposal are acceptable.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.