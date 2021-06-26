(Bloomberg) --

Australian officials warned they expect the number of infections in Sydney’s outbreak of the highly contagious Delta strain of Covid-19 to increase over the next few days.

New South Wales recorded 30 new local cases in the 24 hours through Saturday night, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a briefing Sunday, adding that some of those people were in the community while potentially infectious.

“Given how contagious this strain of the virus is, we do anticipate that in the next few days case numbers are likely to increase even beyond what we have seen today,” Berejiklian said.

Greater Sydney is locked down until July 9 to quell a flareup that began in mid-June. There are concerns over the risk of outbreaks in other parts of the nation with hundreds of people already in or facing isolation after a Virgin Australia cabin crew member and a Newmont Corp. gold mine worker both tested positive.

Meanwhile, the state of Queensland announced two new local cases and imposed additional curbs to help combat the virus. Australia is under pressure to step up vaccinations as the nation’s rollout trails that of the U.S., U.K. and parts of Europe, which are opening up their economies.

