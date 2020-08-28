(Bloomberg) -- New South Wales state reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, the most in more than two weeks, as a cluster centered on a gym in Sydney’s central business district.

Eight of the cases diagnosed in the 24 hours to 8 p.m. Friday were linked to the Sydney CBD cluster, bringing to 23 the total number of infections in that group, Dr. Christine Selvey of the New South Wales Health Ministry said in a video announcement on Saturday.

Three of the new cases involved people who attended the Tattersalls Club Fitness Centre. The NSW government asked anyone who visited the club between Aug. 4 and Aug. 18 to get tested. The authorities previously said those who had been at the gym on certain hours between Aug. 19 to Aug. 24 needed to get tested.

“Because the CBD cluster has spread to multiple suburbs in the Sydney metropolitan and central coast, New South Wales is strongly advising people who live or work in these areas to not visit aged-care facilities at this time,” Selvey said in the video announcement. “Covid-19 continues to circulate in the community, and we must all be vigilant.”

The authorities also flagged testing for a bowling club and two other gyms, and said a Fitness First branch on Bond Street in the city center was one location whose patrons should monitor themselves for symptoms. The Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday that three workers from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Sydney office tested positive for Covid-19, citing unidentified people from the company.

The acceleration in cases in the center of Sydney comes as Victoria state, the current epicenter of the pandemic in Australia, reported new cases there dropped to 94 on Friday, the fewest since July 4.

