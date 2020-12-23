(Bloomberg) -- The cluster of Covid-19 infections in Sydney’s Northern Beaches has grown to 104, according to authorities, who urged residents to limit their movements in coming days to help curb the spread of the virus.

New South Wales state recorded seven new cases linked to the cluster and are investigating a further two cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Thursday.

“We still know that the virus is circulating in parts of the community,” she said. “There are potential chains of transmission that we are not on top of.”

