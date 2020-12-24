(Bloomberg) --

The cluster of Covid-19 infections in Sydney’s Northern Beaches has grown to 108, according to authorities, who urged people to limit their movements around the city and avoid crowded Boxing Day shopping sales.

New South Wales state recorded seven new cases overnight, with four linked to the cluster, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Friday. Health officials are concerned that infected people visited bars and food courts in the central business district in the days leading up to Christmas and are urging people who attended those venues to self isolate and get tested.

“Please avoid the CBD where you can and if you must go to the CBD and you must go shopping, make sure you’re wearing a mask and are socially distancing,” Berejiklian said.

