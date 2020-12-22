(Bloomberg) -- The cluster of Covid-19 infections in Sydney’s Northern Beaches has grown to 97, and a lockdown will be extended over Christmas to prevent the virus from spreading across the city, authorities announced Wednesday.

The area’s 250,000 residents won’t be allowed to leave the Northern Beaches but will be permitted to have 5 or 10 guests in their homes over Christmas, depending on whether they live in the worst-affected communities, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Limits on guests allowed in homes have been slightly eased in the rest of the city, with children aged under 12 not counted among the cap of 10 adults.

Eight news cases were reported overnight, with seven linked to the Northern Beaches cluster.

Authorities are still trying to pinpoint the source of the cluster that’s caused other states to close their borders to Greater Sydney’s 5 million residents, disrupting travel plans over Christmas and the peak summer holiday season.

Australia has been in the vanguard of nations that have managed to suppress community transmission, keeping the total number of reported Covid-19 cases to fewer than 29,000 since the start of the pandemic. It’s done so through rigorous testing and contact tracing, and by shuttering the international border -- with all returned overseas travelers forced to isolate for 14 days in quarantine hotels.

