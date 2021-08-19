(Bloomberg) -- Sydney’s two-month long lockdown will be extended until at least the end of September as the Covid-19 delta variant outbreak in Australia’s most populous city worsens.

New South Wales recorded 642 new cases on Friday, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. From Monday, outdoor mask-wearing will be mandatory when outside, except when exercising, in all regions throughout the state, she said. A curfew will be placed on areas of western Sydney hardest hit by the outbreak.

Berejiklian’s announcement comes a day after her state detected 681 infections as the outbreak that started in Sydney continued to spread into other areas of the nation, which on Thursday recorded the highest daily tally since the pandemic began. More than half of Australia’s 26 million people are in lockdown, including in Melbourne. Victoria state detected 55 cases of local transmission on Friday.

In New Zealand, authorities have linked Sydney’s outbreak to at least 20 local cases. While the country’s three-day lockdown was due to be lifted on Friday in most areas except in Auckland and the nearby Coromandel region, that plan looks in jeopardy amid media reports that the capital Wellington has now detected cases. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. local time.

The outbreaks are placing unprecedented pressure on the so-called Covid Zero strategy pursued by both Australia and New Zealand since the start of the pandemic. By closing borders and eliminating cases of community transmission leaking into their countries through strict lockdown measures, the nations have avoided the waves of deaths seen in most other countries.

