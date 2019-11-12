(Bloomberg) -- The bushfire threat facing Australia’s largest city was lowered Wednesday as authorities continued to tackle blazes threatening rural communities along the eastern seaboard.

Despite facing a “catastrophic” danger level on Tuesday, Sydney was largely unscathed -- with emergency services quickly saving homes in a northern suburb by dumping fire retardant from a plane. The threat level was dropped three notches to “Very High” on Wednesday for the city as temperatures fell and strong winds dissipated.

More than 70 fires were still burning Wednesday across New South Wales, the nation’s most populous state, where about 200 homes have been destroyed in the past few days. While conditions are expected to ease in the state, they could worsen in neighboring Queensland, where more than 60 fires were burning.

Three people have been killed in the outbreaks -- a disastrously early start to the nation’s bushfire season considering summer has not even begun.

Australian Leader’s Bushfire Plea: Don’t Mention Climate Change

