(Bloomberg) --

The outbreak of the delta variant continued unabated in Sydney, with Australia’s largest city accounting for the bulk of new daily Covid-19 infections as New South Wales state had its worst day.

The state saw a record 1,035 daily infections in the 24 hours to 8 p.m. local time on Friday, the largest figure since the outbreak began in the city in mid-June, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters in Sydney on Saturday. Two more people died.

NSW first passed 1,000 on Thursday, with 1,029 daily infections. Sydney’s lockdown isn’t managing to reduce the number of new infections, despite being in place for more than two months.

Hundreds of thousands of people per day are now being vaccinated after a slow start to Australia’s rollout, though cases continue to rise in various areas of NSW and have spread to other parts of the country. A record number of people were vaccinated on Friday, Hazzard said.

“While we are seeing massive vaccination numbers, we are also seeing substantial cases,” the minister said. “At the end of the day, vaccinations is the way out of this.”

