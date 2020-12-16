(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s largest city Sydney is battling to prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 after five new cases in the past two days ended a more than month-long run with limited community transmission in New South Wales.

Four cases have now been recorded in the Northern Beaches area of the city, while a van driver who transported international airline crew at Sydney Airport has also tested positive, authorities said. Officials are conducting extensive contact tracing after two of the people failed to self-isolate while awaiting the results of their Covid test.

The uptick is a concern as many Sydney-siders prepare to travel across the country for Christmas holidays. Most states have reopened their borders in recent weeks, but concerns about rising infections could see restrictions re-imposed.

