(Bloomberg) -- Sydney reported a record number of new daily delta variant cases on Thursday, with authorities to enforce stay-at-home orders beyond Australia’s largest city as Covid-19 spreads north into other regions.

New South Wales state recorded 262 new cases, the vast majority in Sydney, which has been in lockdown for almost six weeks. Five more people died, and four of them weren’t vaccinated, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

“Every jurisdiction around the world is finding delta challenging,” Berejiklian said. “We can try and eliminate it but we know the vaccine is critical to stopping the spread.”

The outbreak’s spread means the Hunter Valley region -- including Newcastle, a city of around 500,000 people -- will be placed into a one-week lockdown later Thursday. Sydney’s stay-at-home orders will last until at least August 28, with authorities struggling to contain the highly contagious variant that leaked into the community in mid-June.

Australia’s federal government said last week the country would begin reopening and avoid snap lockdowns once 70% of the entire adult population had been fully vaccinated. Plans to reopen have been hampered by a tardy vaccine roll-out, with only enough doses to cover 25% of the population administered.

Queensland state recorded 16 new cases in the local community on Thursday, and it was unclear whether Brisbane and other regions there would exit lockdown as planned on Sunday. Victoria state, which includes Melbourne, recorded six new cases from the day before.

