(Bloomberg) -- Immunity provided by the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE weakens significantly within months, research shows, while another study found that heart damage from Covid-19 can last a year. Sydney is set to reopen after a 107-day lockdown, while Vietnam faces a labor shortage due to a worker exodus.

Singapore daily infections rose to another record as the city-state prepares to ease young students back to school. Hong Kong’s strict quarantine measures are forcing many European companies to move their employees out of the city. ‘Golden Week’ travel was down by a third as more Chinese shoppers stayed home for the holiday.

In Europe, Sweden and Denmark decided to stop vaccinating younger people with Moderna Inc.’s shot because of potential side effects. Meanwhile, Norway recommended that young men choose the Pfizer shot instead.

Heart Damage Racks Covid Survivors a Year Later: Study (12:40 p.m. HK)

Heart damage from Covid-19 extends well beyond the disease’s initial stages, according to a study that found even people who were never sick enough to need hospitalization are in danger of developing heart failure and deadly blood clots a year later.

Heart disease and stroke are already the leading causes of death worldwide. The increased likelihood of lethal heart complications in Covid survivors -- who number in the hundreds of millions globally -- will add to its devastation, according to the study, which is under consideration for publication by a Nature journal.

“The aftereffects of Covid-19 are substantial,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the clinical epidemiology center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri, who led the research. “Governments and health systems must wake up to the reality that Covid will cast a tall shadow in the form of long Covid, and has devastating consequences. I am concerned that we are not taking this seriously enough.”

Singapore to Ease Primary Students Back to Classrooms (12:20 p.m. HK)

Singapore will begin returning primary school children to in-person classes starting Oct. 11, in line with an approach to support students’ socio-economic well-being. The move comes as Covid-19 infections in the city-state continue to hit new highs despite curbs that were reinstated to curb the spread.

The move by the government comes at the tail-end of two weeks of online school classes, put in place together with reimposed restrictions that cut group gathering sizes and made work from home the default. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have continued to climb, though officials have said that it will take time for the curbs to take effect and reduce pressure on its healthcare system.

Denmark’s Premier Faces Probe Over Mink Cull (12:05 p.m. HK)

Denmark’s parliament begins hearings on Thursday on whether Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen knew she was issuing an illegal order last year when deciding to cull the country’s entire mink population to prevent Covid-19 mutations.

Frederiksen and several key ministers and government officials will be testifying in court in the coming months for the parliamentary probe, which seeks to establish if the minority government knowingly broke the law when it decided to cull 17 million mink in November. The move damaged the reputation of the government that otherwise is perceived to have handled the crisis well.

Vietnam Warns of Mass Worker Exodus (11:10 a.m. HK)

Tens of thousands of Vietnamese migrant workers are fleeing virus-hit industrial areas of Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An after movement restrictions were eased Oct. 1 and potentially millions more could follow, the government said on its website.

The exodus of workers comes as industry leaders warn of an impending labor shortage that could further cripple global supply chains after the government ordered factories in the southern industrial belt to set up sleeping accommodations for workers or temporarily close.

‘Golden Week’ Travel Drops as Consumers Stay Put (10:50 a.m. HK)

Travel during China’s “Golden Week” national vacation was down by a third on pre-pandemic levels, with government measures to contain sporadic coronavirus outbreaks prompting holidaymakers to spend closer to home.

The number of trips taken on China’s roads on Wednesday was 34% below levels seen in 2019, according to the transport ministry, and 2.2% lower than last year. Trips taken on roads, rail and other transport networks have been consistently a third below pre-pandemic levels for each of the first five days of the week-long break.

To achieve its Covid Zero goals, China has used strict measures of quarantine and business closures to stamp out imported clusters of the delta-variant of the coronavirus that emerged from late July. Officials advised against unnecessary travel and gatherings over the Golden Week holiday, which began Oct. 1, citing the risk of further outbreaks.

Ex-Trump Lawyer Powell Goes After Pentagon’s Vaccine Rule (9:30 a.m. HK)

Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell is out to overturn the Pentagon’s Covid vaccine mandate, suing the U.S. Defense Department on behalf of service members who say the requirement violates their civil rights.

The mandate, for all military personnel, makes service members use a product that was rushed to market, more than a dozen of them said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by Powell’s Dallas-based nonprofit group Defending the Republic.

“Soldiers are not property of the government,” Powell said in an email. “We seek to protect their individual rights to decide what’s best for their own lives and health in the face of this dangerous, experimental, and unnecessary ‘vaccine.’”

Sydney Ready to Emerge From 107-Day Lockdown (7:55 a.m. HK)

Like thousands of eateries across Sydney, Bistecca, near the famous Opera House, went from packing in diners to “zero trade” in June as Australia’s biggest city endured one of the world’s strictest Covid lockdowns after an outbreak of the delta variant.

Now, with virus-related measures in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, to begin easing on Oct. 11, bookings are streaming in. “We are pretty much opening up to almost our full trading hours right off the bat,” said co-owner James Bradey. “It is going gangbusters.”

Tokyo to Lower Virus Warning From Top Level: NHK (7:50 a.m. HK)

Tokyo’s coronavirus monitoring panel plans to lower the warning level for strain on the capital’s medical system one notch from the current highest level when it meets Thursday, NHK reported, without attribution.

Warning status was last at the second-highest level 10 months ago

Tokyo found 149 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with the seven-day average at 165. Daily cases have fallen in recent weeks after reaching a peak of 5,773 on Aug. 13

New South Wales to Lift Office Mask Mandate at 80% Vaccination (6:13 a.m. HK)

New South Wales will begin easing restrictions from Oct. 11, with children returning to school by Oct. 25, State Premier Dominic Perrottet said at a press conference. When the number of fully vaccinated reaches the 80% threshold, the mask mandate for offices will be removed.

Spirit AeroSystems Mandates Shots (5:30 a.m. HK)

Spirit AeroSystems told its 10,500 U.S. employees that they need to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 in order to keep their jobs. The aerospace manufacturer will make exceptions based on medical conditions or religious beliefs. But it won’t allow testing as a substitute for jabs, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company is one of Boeing Co.’s largest suppliers, and is working to expand its sales to the Pentagon. “As a federal contractor, testing is not an option for Spirit employees,” it said in an emailed statement. U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring employees of federal contractors be vaccinated, though the move is being challenged in court.

Immunity Wanes Months After Second Shot (5 p.m. NY)

Immunity provided by the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech weakens significantly within months, with men having less protection than women, according to research that supports the use of booster doses.

Protective antibodies decreased continuously during the six months after the administration of the second dose of the vaccine, according to a study of about 5,000 Israeli health workers, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The levels fell first at a sharp pace and later at a more moderate one.

LA to Require Vaccination at Indoor Businesses (2:17 p.m. NY)

The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance that would require proof of vaccination to enter salons, indoor restaurants, shopping centers, movie theaters and other indoor venues, the Los Angeles Times reported. Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to sign the measure into law.

Starting Nov. 4, customers will need to furnish proof to enter indoor facilities such as coffee shops, gyms, museums, bowling alleys, spas and a range of other venues. Customers with exemptions for religious or medical reasons will need to use outdoor facilities or establish that they tested negative if such facilities aren’t available.

Home Tests Recalled Over False Positives (1:25 p.m. NY)

After complaints to U.S. regulators about false positives from a startup’s at-home Covid-19 test, the Australian company investigated and recalled hundreds of thousands of kits sold through stores and online, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Ellume Ltd. late last week announced a voluntary recall of about 195,000 tests that remained unused. Around 427,000 total tests were affected by a test component that left them more likely to return a false positive, a company spokeswoman said.

Mix-and-Match Data Under Review, Fauci Says (1:19 p.m. NY)

Data that may show the safety and effectiveness of mixing and matching boosters of different Covid-19 shots are under review by U.S. regulators, presidential adviser Anthony Fauci said.

A study of adults who received booster doses of different vaccines than their original shots has been completed, Fauci said in an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin,” and the data have been presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The National Institutes of Health study looked at the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of mixing and matching of the three U.S. authorized vaccines for booster purposes.

Norway Recommends Pfizer for Young Men (12:01 p.m. NY)

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said men under 30 should consider choosing Pfizer’s vaccine over the one made by Moderna. The latest data indicates myocarditis is more common after vaccination with Moderna’s shot than with BioNTech/Pfizer’s, the institute said. Sweden and Denmark are also limiting the use of Moderna’s shot in younger people.

Canada Imposes Vaccine Mandate for Transit (11:40 a.m. NY)

Justin Trudeau unveiled a vaccine mandate for federally regulated industries in Canada, following through on an election pledge he made during his successful bid for a third term.

The prime minister and his deputy, Chrystia Freeland, announced new rules Wednesday requiring passengers age 12 or older on planes, trains and cruise ships within the country to be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 30. Individuals who are in the process of being inoculated will be able to provide proof of a negative test to travel during a transition period, which will end of Nov. 30.

Biden Plans $1 Billion Rapid Test Push (8:55 a.m. NY)

The Biden administration announced a $1 billion purchase of rapid at-home tests on Wednesday, an additional investment geared at expanding the availability of such products in the coming months.

Along with the authorization of another at-home test product earlier this week, the $1 billion investment and earlier outlays should put the country on track to quadruple rapid testing by December, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday..

Lithuania Offers 100 Euros for Shots (8:22 a.m. NY)

Lithuania’s government is attempting to motivate people over 75 to get vaccinated by paying them 100 euros if they get two vaccine doses before Nov. 30 or a booster shot before March 31. The incentives come as the vaccination rate of the elderly remains lower than in any other adult age group.

Sweden, Denmark Pause Moderna Shots (7:55 a.m. NY)

Sweden’s public health authority decided to halt vaccinations with Moderna’s Spikevax for people age 30 and under because of potential side effects. Denmark followed suit, but only for the very young.

The Swedish authority cited signals of increased risks of side effects such as heart inflammation. Denmark paused the shot for those under the age of 18, citing results from the same Nordic study underlying Sweden’s decision. Both countries recommended giving the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech to those age groups.

