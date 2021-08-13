(Bloomberg) -- Authorities are tightening restrictions and ramping up policing in Sydney in a bid to contain the delta outbreak in Australia’s most populous city after cases surged to a record on Saturday.

New South Wales state recorded 466 new cases in the local community Saturday, up 19% from the previous record the day before. The vast majority of new cases were in Sydney, which is failing to contain the outbreak despite entering its eighth week of lockdown against the delta strain, which increasingly is spreading into other areas of the continent.

“This is the most concerning day of this outbreak so far,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Saturday. Four more people have died, she said.

From Monday, there will be a “visible and increased police presence” in areas hardest-hit by the outbreak, including members of the riot squad, and an extra 500 soldiers on the ground to enforce compliance, Berejiklian said. Fines will be ramped up, including A$5,000 ($3,685) for quarantine breaches and A$3,000 for exercising outside of guidelines.

Worst Covid Crisis Yet Risks Erasing Australia’s Pandemic Gains

The delta variant is placing increased pressure on Australia’s so-called “Covid Zero” strategy, which has relied on closed international borders and rigorous testing to eliminate community transmission of the virus. That has prompted state governments to put about half the nation’s population of 26 million people under lockdown, threatening an economic recovery.

While residents of Sydney and other locked-down areas had been told prior to Saturday’s announcement not to leave home unless it couldn’t be avoided, there’s a lengthy list of exemptions -- such as for outside exercise or essential work -- that some people have been using liberally.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.