A train passes vehicles as it operates over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during the morning commute in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Australia has a three-stage plan to reopen the economy by the end of July, after lockdown restrictions smashed businesses, particularly in the hospitality and services industry. The nation’s eight state and territory governments are moving at their own pace, depending on the number of Covid-19 infections in their jurisdictions.
Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink intercity services aren’t running Monday because of an industrial action, Sydney Trains North Shore & Western Line said in a tweet.
