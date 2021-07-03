(Bloomberg) -- Sydney residents are being urged to comply with lockdown rules for another week amid encouraging signs Australia’s largest city is getting on top of its delta-variant coronavirus outbreak.

There were just 16 new cases of Covid-19 reported overnight, down from 35 the previous day, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Sunday. However, there were concerns about lockdown rules being flouted as warm weather saw people flock to parks and beaches over the weekend, she said.

“Stay at home means stay at home,” Berejiklian told a news conference. “Only leave the house for exercise, only leave the house if you absolutely have to. If people do the right thing we have a greater chance of getting out of this in a timely manner.”

The two-week lockdown is due to end on July 9 but it could be extended if cases continue to rise. Since the outbreak began in mid-June, stemming from a driver who transported international flight crew, Sydney has recorded 277 infections.

Of the 16 new cases reported Sunday, only two had been infectious while in the community.

“So we are seeing numbers go the right way,” Berejiklian said. “The next few days are absolutely critical. We need to make sure people don’t give in and don’t break those rules we’ve put in place. Just be responsible.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said last week that Australia will cut international arrivals by 50% in a bid to halt a rise in the number of people infected with the delta variant.

