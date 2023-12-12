(Bloomberg) -- A €1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) increase in the combined market value of Solvay SA and its Syensqo SA business has strengthened the appeal of spinoffs, as conglomerates weigh strategic options in lieu of tapping the near-dormant initial public offerings market.

On Tuesday, shares of Syensqo, the chemicals maker spun off from Solvay, closed 27% above their reference price on their second day of trading, while the parent jumped as much as 18% over the two days. Their collective market value had swelled by 13% at the close, Bloomberg calculations show.

The gains bolster the case that conglomerates frequently use to justify separating units and divisions — that investors can value these companies more highly separately than when they’re under one corporate shell. With Europe’s market for IPOs at historically low levels, spinoffs have become popular alternatives.

Syensqo joined three major European spinoffs this year that also ended up larger when considered together with their parent. Syensqo, Mandatum Oyj, Eurotelesites AG, and Dowlais Group Plc collectively added about $7 billion to the original $48 billion market capitalization of themselves and their parent groups, an increase of 15% in dollar terms, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Institutional clients “tend to favor spinoffs from large groups as they typically expect these units to be better managed as stand-alone entities” said Pierre Troussel, co-head of equity capital markets for France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Societe Generale. Such companies “are typically well capitalized and can therefore float a unit without raising capital,” allowing them to “quickly extract the full value of these units.”

A potential downside of spinoffs for companies is that no money is raised, as the new firm’s stock is handed to shareholders of the parent. On the other hand, the transaction does not depend on investor appetite for the shares, making the timing less dependent on market conditions.

Following a boom in IPOs in 2021, which happened at “unreasonably high valuations,” investors turned skeptical about new listings, said Evgenia Molotova, a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management. Spinoffs, in contrast, are divisions of public companies already known to the markets and coming at reasonable valuations.

Some companies still prefer IPOs to spinoffs. Renault SA is still aiming for a first-time share sale for its electric-vehicle and software arm Ampere, although it may opt for a spinoff if that doesn’t happen, Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said last month. And some recent spinoffs in Europe have delivered less impressive performances, with Euroapi SA tumbling 63%.

Still, more spinoffs are on the cards for 2024. Facilities management company Sodexo SA intends to move ahead with the listing of its benefits and rewards services business Pluxee on Euronext Paris early next year, and French drugmaker Sanofi SA is reviewing options for the potential split of its consumer health division, probably through a spinoff that could occur as soon as the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other potential such deals in Europe could involve Italian automotive group Stellantis NV’s robotics arm Comau, and French IT services provider Atos SE’s cybersecurity unit Evidian.

