(Bloomberg) -- Syensqo SA, a chemicals maker carved out from Solvay SA, will start trading Monday in what would be one of the largest spinoffs in Europe this year.

The company targets an equity value of at least €10 billion ($10.8 billion) according to people familiar with the matter, which would count it among Europe’s largest spinoffs this year. Euronext published a reference price of €83.25 a share for the opening of trading on its markets in Brussels and Paris under the symbol SYENS.

Solvay joins the ranks of companies like Sandoz Group and GSK Plc in Europe turning to spinoffs to list a unit, as the market for initial public offerings has been hampered by surging interest rates and the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Solvay’s shareholders approved the split on Friday, with stockholders receiving one share of Syensqo for each of Solvay that they own.

With the move to list Syensqo, Brussels-based Solvay aims to create a specialty chemicals company with above-market growth while concentrating on cash generation with its remaining essentials chemicals business.

During a spinoff, no money is raised as the new firm’s stock is handed to shareholders of the parent company. The transaction does not depend on investor appetite for the shares.

Solvac SA, the listed investment vehicle for the founding families of Solvay, will own about 31% of both Solvay and Syensqo after the spinoff, according to regulatory filings.

