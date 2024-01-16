(Bloomberg) -- Syensqo SA, the chemicals maker spun off last month by Solvay SA, will pursue acquisitions as long as they fit the company’s growth strategy, its chief executive officer said.

The Belgian company’s main goal is to increase revenue and attract investors who value growth, CEO Ilham Kadri said in an interview Monday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We have a strong balance sheet now which gives us the opportunity to look at interesting acquisition opportunities,” she said. “However, we don’t want to do M&A for the sake of doing it. It has to make sense for us and add value.”

Syensqo, which has a market value of €9.1 billion ($9.9 billion), makes chemicals used in products ranging from airplanes to electric vehicles to shampoo, as well as in mining, oil and gas production and semiconductor factories.

“We are also investing massively in organic growth in the US and elsewhere and spending big on R&D,” she said.

Investors initially greeted the spinoff with euphoria, boosting the combined value of Syensqo and Solvay by 13% in the first two days of trading. That’s since worn off, with the two shares now worth a combined €111.55, below Solvay’s price of €112.35 before the Dec. 11 spinoff.

Still, Syensqo’s stock at €86.26 remains above the €83.25 reference price in the spinoff. Investors received one share of Syensqo for each they held of Solvay.

The key to a successful spinoff was the transformation of Solvay before the transaction, said Kadri, who served as Solvay’s CEO from 2019 until last month.

“We deleveraged Solvay’s balance sheet by €4 billion in the last five years, improved cash flows significantly, brought down the number of employees,” she said. “It was important that we transformed the business before we embark on simplifying the business.”

“People keep asking me what is the recipe to a successful spinoff and I think you have to fix things first before changing and simplifying it. It’s as simple as that.”

