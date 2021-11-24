(Bloomberg) -- Symphony Technology Group is in talks to acquire parts of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s capital markets business in a deal that could be valued at about $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The technology-focused private equity firm could announce a purchase of the assets as soon as next week, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. They include FIS’s treasury management, alternative-trading and algorithm-based trading platforms, a separate person said.

No final decisions have been taken and FIS could still decide against a sale, the people said. Representatives for FIS and Symphony didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jacksonville, Florida-based FIS offers payment processing and other services to banks. The company agreed to buy payments giant Worldpay for about $43 billion in 2019.

Founded in 2002, Symphony Technology invests in software, data analytics and software-enabled technology services companies, according to its website.

