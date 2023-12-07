(Bloomberg) -- A 28-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired on the premises of a synagogue in Albany, New York. There were no fatalities or injuries, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“Federal, state, & local law enforcement are investigating & I’ve spoken to the Rabbi, assuring her that the State will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs,” Hochul said Thursday on the social media platform X.

The suspect allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” as he fired several rounds from a shotgun, according to the Albany Times Union.

The incident at Temple Israel occurred hours before the first night of the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah and amid heightened tensions after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union. Incidents of both antisemitism and Islamophobia have surged in the US following the attack and Israel’s ensuing invasion of Gaza.

“Undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is deplorable,” the governor said. “New Yorkers stand united against antisemitism, hate, & violence in all forms.”

In September, Temple Israel was one of multiple synagogues targeted with a bomb threat, forcing the congregation to evacuate as the Rosh Hashanah holiday began, according to the Times Union.

