(Bloomberg) -- Synchrony Financial plunged as much as 9.1 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that its credit-card deal with Walmart Inc. won’t be renewed.

Capital One Financial Corp. will issue the retailer’s store cards, the newspaper reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the decision.

Synchrony, based in Stamford, Connecticut, fell $3.04 to $30.40 at 1:46 p.m. in New York trading. It has declined 22 percent this year. Capital One was down less than 1 percent.

Capital One had been working to wrest away Walmart’s contract from Synchrony. Co-brand and private label credit cards are a lucrative business for banks and retailers seeking to monetize a cardholder’s loyalty to a certain brand or store.

