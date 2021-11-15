(Bloomberg) -- Syneos Health Inc. said it’s not currently in talks on a deal with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, although the company continues to study ways to boost shareholder value.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the companies were discussing a transaction in which part of Labcorp’s Covance clinical research division would merge with Syneos. Shares of Syneos jumped 4.5% in premarket trading Monday in New York, while Labcorp shares gained 3.2%.

Syneos “continually reviews and evaluates strategic business opportunities with a focus on enhancing stockholder value,” it said in a regulatory filing Monday. “At this time, the company is not engaged in discussions with respect to, or activities in furtherance of, a potential business combination or transaction with Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings or any of its businesses or divisions.”

The companies had been discussing a potential deal structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, which would have seen Labcorp spin off some assets and combine them with Syneos in a tax-free way, people with knowledge of the matter said last week. There’s no certainty the deliberations, which envisioned Syneos management running the merged company, would lead to an agreement, the people said at the time.

A combination would have come amid a boom in activity involving companies like Syneos that support clinical trials as money pours into the development of new treatments and vaccines. Syneos shares have gained about 41% this year through Friday.

