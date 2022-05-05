(Bloomberg) -- Agrochemicals company Syngenta Group (HK) Holdings Co. has completed Asia’s biggest-ever sustainability-linked loan, coming as the global market for such debt has slowed sharply this year.

The maker of genetically modified seeds has entered into a $4.5 billion 3-year syndicated loan, it said Thursday.

The initial size of the deal was several times oversubscribed, according to Syngenta, which also called the term-loan facility the largest of any kind in the Greater China region this year. The firm had previously intended to borrow $1.5 billion with a possible $1 billion increase, Bloomberg News reported in March.

The global volume of sustainability-linked loans (SLLs), which tie interest rates to corporate sustainability targets, has fallen nearly 40% this year as inflation drags down fixed-income markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. But activity this year is on pace to top 2021 levels in Hong Kong, where Chinese firms have been focusing syndication of such loans.

Formerly listed in Switzerland, Syngenta was acquired several years ago by Sinochem Holdings Corp.

Hong Kong Emerges as Hub for Chinese Firms Seeking ESG Loans

The Syngenta loan’s sustainability targets are “closely linked to Syngenta’s new Good Growth Plan, which sets out our global commitments to accelerate our innovation to provide solutions for farmers,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg in March.

