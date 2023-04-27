(Bloomberg) -- Syngenta Group, the Swiss agrochemical giant which suffered a setback last month on its planned Shanghai listing, reported steady sales in the first quarter as its growth in China remained strong.

Group sales rose 3% in the three months ended March to $9.2 billion. The company said the growth of its crop protection businesses was slower after exceptionally strong quarters in the prior two years. Its China operations were robust, with sales jumping 26% from a year ago to $3 billion.

The company, which spent years preparing for a listing in Shanghai, faced a hitch last month after the Shanghai exchange abruptly called off a meeting to discuss the deal. Syngenta had proposed a 65 billion yuan ($9.4 billion) initial public offering on the Star Board, which was set to become the biggest IPO globally this year. The hiccup coincided with regulatory changes in China and anti-graft checks, which might have curbed regulators’ appetite for risk.

Other details from earnings statement:

Syngenta’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rose 1% from the prior year to $1.9 billion in the first three months; EBITDA margin was 20.2%

Group continued to sustain higher prices to offset cost increases

China unit’s crop protection sales increased 11%, sales of seeds grew 40%, while crop nutrition sales were 9% higher MAP and digital sales surged 62% to $1.1 billion



