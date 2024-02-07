(Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc. is preparing to kick off the sale of its software integrity business, which could be valued at $3 billion or more, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The California-based chip designer is working with an adviser to gauge buyer interest in the division, known as SIG, according to the people. The unit is likely to attract private equity firms, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a transaction, the people said. A representative for Synopsys declined to comment.

SIG helps software developers with application security testing and has been steadily built up over the years since Synopsys acquired Coverity in 2014. Synopsys announced it was reviewing strategic alternatives for SIG late last year.

Synopsys in January agreed to buy software developer Ansys Inc. for about $34 billion in cash and stock, marking one of the largest deals announced worldwide in the past year. The acquisition aims to expand Synopsys’s customer base and its suite of products.

Ansys makes simulation software used by engineers to help predict how products will work in the real world. Engineers use its structural analysis software before a project to cut manufacturing costs, reduce risk and bring products to market faster.

