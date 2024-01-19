(Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc. plans to finance its $34 billion purchase of software maker Ansys Inc. in part with a term loan, as it wants flexibility to pay down debt piecemeal after the acquisition has closed, the company’s finance chief said.

The chip design company also plans to sell bonds to help finance the deal, Chief Financial Officer Shelagh Glaser said in an interview, adding that the financing is still being determined and no final decision has been made. Synopsys aims to pay down its term loan relatively quickly to lower its borrowing levels.

“I want an instrument that has the ability to be paid down in short increments,” Glaser said, referring to the term loan from banks, which “is going to help us achieve that delevering goal quickly.”

Synopsys announced the acquisition on Tuesday, and said it’s paying Ansys shareholders with a combination of stock and $19 billion of cash. The cash portion will be funded in part with $16 billion of short-term bank loans, before being refinanced in the bond and loan markets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and HSBC Holdings Plc committed to the bridge loan financing, according to a filing.

Read more: Synopsys Lines Up $16 Billion M&A Loan for Ansys Purchase

Synopsys expects to maintain an investment-grade credit rating, pointing to strong cash flow generation and its delevering plans. The company currently holds a private rating but intends to acquire a public rating when it comes to market.

It is unlikely to offer a very long-dated bond to investors, Glaser said. “There isn’t a business reason to go out that long,” she said.

Cutting Debt

The Sunnyvale, California-based company expects a key measure of its indebtedness to climb after the deal closes in the first half of 2025. The ratio of its gross debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization should rise to 3.9 times, Glaser said. Its current level is less than 1 time, according to a spokesperson.

After the acquisition closes, Synopsys intends to bring that ratio down to below 2 times within two years and to less than 1 time in the long term. “We run this company with nearly no debt,” Glaser said.

The acquisition aims to expand Synopsys’ customer base and its suite of products. It is one of a few large companies that make software used to design semiconductors, competing mainly with Cadence Design Systems Inc. Ansys makes simulation software that helps engineers predict how products will perform in the real world.

Synopsys expects to benefit from lower financing costs after the Federal Reserve in December penciled in around 75 basis points of interest rate cuts for this year. “We anticipate that by the time we pull our permanent financing, rates will have improved,” Glaser said.

The biggest risk facing the deal is the regulatory approval that’s needed in various jurisdictions around the world, according to Niraj Patel, senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. There are many jurisdictions that will require approval, Glaser said.

But Synopsys’ debt reduction plans are reasonable, Patel said, pointing to steady margins and about $2.5 billion in free cash flow that the combined companies are expected to generate.

“Access to the debt markets with a reasonable cost of debt should not be an issue despite the size of the deal,” Patel said.

