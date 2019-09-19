(Bloomberg) -- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. raised $290 million in new funding, giving a boost to a startup that designs organisms to do everything from re-create the scent of an extinct Hawaiian hibiscus to treat liver disorders in humans.

The latest investment brings the Boston-based biotech’s total valuation to $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the company’s finances who wasn’t authorized to discuss them publicly.

Founded a decade ago by a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate students and then-professor Tom Knight (often dubbed the “godfather of synthetic biology”), Ginkgo’s aim is to design, modify and manufacture organisms that can make existing industrial processes cheaper and more efficient. The company envisions its programmed cells one day bringing biology into every category of industry.

“The theory of Ginkgo is a cell is a cell,” said Jason Kelly, co-founder and chief executive officer, in an interview. “And so you’ll use the same infrastructure whether you’re programming a mammalian cell or a bacterial cell or yeast. That’s the thing that Ginkgo believes is true and most people don’t believe is true.”

That theory appears to be gaining traction with investors. The company’s latest round of funding brings the total it’s raised to $719 million. T. Rowe Price contributed to the round, along with existing investors such as Bill Gates’ Cascade Investment LLC, Viking Global Investors, General Atlantic LLC and the Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator.

Kelly said the latest cash infusion will enable Ginkgo to work with smaller companies and expand its efforts in engineering mammalian cells.

“Therapeutics is still a big area of expansion for us,” said Kelly.

Most of Ginkgo’s early work focused on food, fragrances and and agriculture. More recently, it has expanded into therapeutics. It currently has partnerships with Synlogic Therapeutics to help design living, gut-based treatments for liver ailments and neurological disorders, as well as a deal programming cells for Swiss pharma giant Roche Holdings AG.

But those arrangements have focused on programming bacterial cells. Ginkgo’s potential future deals, Kelly said, will focus more on therapeutic areas like gene therapy and CAR-T cancer treatments, which will require engineering mammalian cells.

Read more: These DNA cops make sure deadly viruses don’t get rebuilt

Earlier this week, Ginkgo also said it reached a deal with Y Combinator to make its platform and mentorship available to YC companies in exchange for equity. (Ginkgo itself was Y Combinator’s first biology startup.)

To contact the author of this story: Kristen V Brown in San Francisco at kbrown340@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Mark Schoifet at mschoifet@bloomberg.net, Timothy Annett

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.