Synthomer Plc: The chemicals company, which makes latex gloves used in medicines, said demand for the product has been subdued due to the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.

Synthomer expects trading conditions for the segment to return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of the year. The company said it saw strong trading across all divisions during 2021 with full-year Ebitda expected to be double the prior year

Neometals Ltd: The company announced its planned listing on London’s AIM Exchange, alongside its listing in Australia.

Neometals plans to decarbonize the battery supply-chain by extracting minerals and materials through recycling and recovery

LXi Reit Plc: The real estate investment trust bought nine properties across the U.K., including three Co-op convenience stores, a David Lloyd health club, a Compass Group Plc training facility, and a site used by second-hand car seller Cazoo Group Ltd.

The deals total 87 million pounds and the company promised more to come

Outside The City

The U.S. warned this weekend of the possibility of an imminent “major military action” in Ukraine. Russia dismissed the warning as “hysteria,” but said America has failed to meet its demands for security guarantees. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to attack Ukraine, but Western countries say Russia has built up a military presence close to the border.

In Westminster this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a new strategy in Parliament. That’s after Johnson’s new chief of staff wrote in a Sunday paper that the U.K. needs a “smaller state” as it prepares to learn to live with the coronavirus.

In Case You Missed It

NatWest Group Plc is getting ready to name headhunters to find a successor to its Chairman, starting a formal search later this year, Sky News reported over the weekend. The bank is expected to report its full year results on Friday.

Looking Ahead

Commodities giant Glencore Plc reports tomorrow, with particular interest on how soaring commodity prices will impact its business. And, after last week’s better-than-expected GDP figures, we’ll get U.K. labor market data, also at 7 a.m.

