Syphilis Cases in the US Surged 26% Last Year, Along With Other STDs

(Bloomberg) -- Rates of common sexually transmitted infections sharply increased in the US last year, alarming some health officials and sexual health advocates who argue the country needs to do more to stop the spread of preventable diseases.

New cases of syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia all increased in 2021, according to preliminary data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of new syphilis infections surged 26% between 2020 and 2021, with 52,354 cases of primary and secondary syphilis reported last year, according to the data. That’s compared to a 7% increase in new syphilis infections from 2019 to 2020. Rates of chlamydia and gonorrhea also increased from 2020 to 2021, with the number of these three common infections increasing 4.4% overall last year.

“We must work collectively to rebuild, innovate, and expand STI prevention in the US -- to close existing gaps, create lasting change and realize this vision,” Leandro Mena, the CDC’s director of STD prevention, said in a statement. On Monday, the CDC and National Coalition of STD Directors kicked off their STD Prevention Conference which brings leading experts together to discuss the country’s ongoing epidemics, emerging research and new prevention efforts.

Since reaching a historic low in the early 2000s, the rate of new syphilis infections has increased almost every year, with the greatest rate increases among American Indian and Alaska Native persons, according to CDC data. Men who have sex with men are also disproportionately impacted by these infections. After sexually transmitted diseases fell during the early months of pandemic lockdowns and social distancing, the US saw a resurgence of common infections through the end of 2020, according to a CDC report published in April.

New infection data in 2020 was likely blurred by decreased screening and a reduction in overall health-care visits, the report said. Even as Covid-era restrictions have eased, many sexual health clinics have remained closed or were operating at reduced capacity. For example, half of New York City’s sexual health clinics continued to suspend some services due to Covid until earlier this month.

The rise in STIs also comes as the monkeypox virus has spread across the US, mostly among men who have sex with men. The US leads cases globally in monkeypox, though health officials said the number of new cases has dropped nearly 50% since early August. Though not classified as a traditional STI, the virus spreads through close contact and most cases have been linked to recent sexual contact.

Public health experts have argued that underfunded sexual health services have not only hurt disease prevention efforts, but also risked worsening the monkeypox outbreak when it first began in May.

“Monkeypox is a wake-up call,” David Harvey, executive director of National Coalition of STD Directors, said in a statement in May. “The nation has failed to respond to the epidemic of STDs, putting too little into prevention and nothing into dedicated clinics as STD rates continue to rise.”

Earlier this month, the CDC said that funds dedicated to STD and HIV services could be used to aid local health departments’ monkeypox response as a way to help clinicians respond to overlapping health crises.

